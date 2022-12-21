Will it be a white Christmas?

The short answer is yes - but needs some context!

As chilly air returns from the north by the Christmas weekend, there'll be a high chance of fresh falls of snow for parts of Scotland - and potentially high ground and hills of Northern Ireland and northern England.

Elsewhere, it's looking wet and windy - rather than a white Christmas this year.

A deep low pressure system will pass to the north of the UK bringing strong, gusty winds and gales. Expect some bumpy flights for those travelling from Scotland and Northern Ireland over the festive break.

Walkers in snowy conditions in the Cairngorms National Park earlier this month. Credit: PA

Scotland: A windy, wet and wintry Christmas this year.

Strong gusts and gales with rain, sleet and snow will make for tricky conditions for those having to travel.

Any rain will turn increasingly wintry with sleet and snow - most of the snow falling later in the day - with accumulations likely across high ground and hills.

Expect blowing snow and blizzard like conditions over higher routes across the Highlands and Islands. It'll turn icy as temperatures drop overnight.

Northern Ireland: Windy with rain turning to sleety snow over ground for a time on Christmas day.

Gusty with gales for a time and rain moving through leaving blustery showers on and off later.

A young sledger makes the most of the snow in Wales. Credit: PA

England and Wales: Brisk winds with overnight rain on Christmas Eve moving away into Christmas Day before more rain, often heavy, moves into the north and west - with sleety snow over the hills and higher ground later on in the evening.

Extensive, heavy rain across many areas into Boxing Day will make for tricky conditions on the roads.