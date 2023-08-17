How could pubs open early for World Cup final as Gove urges council support

Pubs across England hoping to open early as the Lionesses' bid for World Cup glory could be thwarted by red tape.

England face off against Spain in the competition's final on Sunday, with millions expected to watch the match.

But despite the magnitude of the occasion, a number of publicans are concerned how licensing rules could clash with the final's 11am kick-off.

So, will pubs be able to open early and how could they get around restrictions?

When can pubs serve alcohol from?

Current regulations mean the sale of alcohol is widely prohibited before 10am on Sunday, but venues such as pubs also have specific hours they can stay open and serve alcohol depending on individual licences.

Councils are unable to grant extensions to pubs that failed to apply by August 11 - when England had not even won their quarter-final tie.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has warned that most pubs are likely to be unable to serve alcohol until 11am, with some being restricted until midday.

Could the government intervene?

A blanket change to licensing hours across England would require the approval of Parliament, which is not currently sitting as it is the summer recess - and demands for an emergency recall to Westminster have been dismissed.

Instead, the government is urging local councils and police chiefs to do what they can to approve extensions.

Levelling Up Secretary Mr Gove said: "The whole nation is ready to get behind the Lionesses this Sunday in what is England’s biggest game since 1966.

"I've asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion."

How else can pubs get around restrictions?

Individual pubs can apply for a temporary event notice (TEN) to vary their hours, but that requires five working days to process.

In cases where an application is being rapidly considered to allow a short extension to licensing hours, the government is encouraging local authorities to continue to do everything they can to complete the process in time, working closely with local police forces.

The Home Office has written to police chiefs encouraging them to work with councils to ensure as many venues as possible can open.

Town halls have no legal way to grant extensions for pubs which had not submitted TEN applications in time.

A Local Government Association spokeswoman said: "Councils up and down the country are flying flags, lighting up buildings and hosting free screenings of the game on Sunday to mark this historic and exciting occasion.

"They will be working with partners and local vendors to ensure supporters can enjoy the match safely and get behind our Lionesses."

Many England supporters are expected to watch the World Cup final in pubs. Credit: PA

Have licensing rules been relaxed before?

Regulations concerning the sale of alcohol have previously been relaxed by the Home Office for occasions of "exceptional international, national or local significance".

What have stakeholders from the pub industry said?

Chris Jowsey, chief executive officer of Admiral Taverns, which runs more than 1,600 pubs, said: "We urge the prime minister to allow pubs to open at 10am on Sunday to support our Lionesses and bring communities together to cheer on the team.

"It has been inspiring to watch not only their outstanding achievements on the pitch, but the way it has brought the nation together off the pitch."

The BBPA also called on the government to allow all pubs to provide full service from 10am, warning that starting alcohol sales at 11am could lead to large queues and disruption as the game kicks off.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: "We need the government to step in and allow the necessary regulatory easement to allow pubs to serve the public from 10am on final day, so fans and communities can come together and cheer the Lionesses to victory at the best place to watch live sport, the pub."

What have MPs said?

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "This is an open goal for the government.

"The Lionesses have made history by reaching the final, it's only right that people across the country can come together and show their full support on Sunday.

"MPs should get down to Westminster tomorrow and score a last-minute winner for our pubs and the Lionesses."

Alun Cairns MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, said: "Early opening and serving would be a fitting tribute to the Lionesses and a welcome boost to the industry."

Live coverage of this Sunday's FIFA World Cup final between England and Spain will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX, with kick-off slated for 11am BST

