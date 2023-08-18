Play Brightcove video

Sarina Wiegman talked to ITV News about the challenge ahead as the Lionesses hope to make history on Sunday

England boss Sarina Wiegman is looking ahead to the highly-anticipated Women's World Cup Final - and assured fans her coaching success will not tempt her to leave the Lionesses for the men's team.

In an interview just days before the final with Spain, the England head coach sat down to discuss the challenge ahead, her affection for the squad, and how she's learned to keep calm under pressure.

The Dutchwoman also responded to reports she is being lined up to manage the men's England team.

"I have a contract until 2025 and I don't have any plans of leaving," Wiegman told ITV News.

"I'm really, really enjoying the job... I'm very happy in the women's game.

Sarina Wiegman said she has no plans to leave the Lionesses' coaching team. Credit: PA

"I'm really enjoying the work that I do with the team and with the staff and the FA.

"I don't have any plans to leave."

Wiegman has already lifted silverware with the Lionesses after their European Championship win last year.

They now have an opportunity to build on their successes of 2022 and make history by becoming world champions on Sunday.

She is aware of the challenges they face and how special it would be to be victorious.

"Making a final is special anyway," Wiegman said.

"With this team and with the challenges we had.... How we find a way all the time to solve problems has been amazing.

Wiegman said part of the team's success is because how they all support each other. Credit: PA

"The resilience the team showed, it's been really good."

There are two reasons the women have been hard to beat, Wiegman explains, the first being "talent".

"Second, the eagerness to improve every day and to perform at the highest level," she said.

"They support each other really well."

Spain do pose a threat, she admits, but she is confident about the side's abilities to give audiences an entertaining match.

"Spain's going to be a challenge."

"We know they want to have the ball. Their possession game is really good, so that will be a challenge for us.

"We really have to be very tight and aggressive in defence, but we also know when we win the ball, we can challenge them."

Wiegman revealed she has not always been the calm figure fans are used to seeing.

"I didn't used to be that calm," she said.

"I learned how to stay calm. But I'm just doing the game. If you're not calm, you don't observe very well, I think.

"And of course, I'm excited. And of course, sometimes I have nerves too.

"But when the game comes on, I'm basically focused on what we need to do."

Fans hugged and celebrated as the Lionesses reached the final. Credit: PA

England are currently fourth in FIFA's women's rankings, but their upcoming opponents are trailing close behind at sixth.

The team knocked out co-hosts Australia on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory, just as Spain did against the world's number three team Sweden.

Fifa's number one and current World Cup champions, USA, were beaten by Sweden on penalties in the round of 16, while number two Germany went out in the group stages.

Pub bosses have called on the government to loosen licensing rules for Sunday opening hours and alcohol sales for the final and Cabinet minister Michael Gove has written to councils across England to do everything they can to help venues seeking to extend their hours for the game.

The final on Sunday, August 20, will be broadcast on both ITV1 and BBC One, with kick-off set for 11am BST.

As well as catching the match on TV, you can also stream it online via either ITVX or BBC iPlayer.

