Benign prostate enlargement is very common and it impacts around 80% of men over 70 years of age - including King Charles.

The Monarch is due in hospital next week for treatment and will be getting a "corrective procedure," Buckingham Palace said.

The condition, which can affect how you wee, is common in men aged over 50. It is not a cancer and is not usually a serious threat to health.

What is a prostate?

The prostate is a small gland, located in the pelvis, between the penis and bladder.

Symptoms of benign prostate enlargement

If the prostate becomes enlarged, it can place pressure on the bladder and the urethra, which is the tube that urine passes through.

This can affect how you pee and may cause:

difficulty starting to pee

a frequent need to pee

difficulty fully emptying your bladder

Many men worry that having an enlarged prostate means they have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer but according to the NHS this is not the case.

Treating benign prostate enlargement

Not everyone needs treatment for the condition, but for some people, like King Charles, surgery is needed.

Medicine to make the prostate smaller and relax your bladder may be recommended to treat moderate to severe symptoms of an enlarged prostate.

Surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS says.

The following lifestyle changes can help mild symptoms

drinking less alcohol, caffeine and fizzy drinks

limiting your intake of artificial sweeteners

exercising regularly

drinking less in the evening

Side effects of benign prostate enlargement

Benign prostate enlargement can sometimes lead to complications, such as:

urinary tract infection (UTI)

chronic urinary retention - when you cannot fully empty your bladder but still can pass urine

acute urinary retention - the sudden inability to pass any urine, if this happens immediately go to A&E

