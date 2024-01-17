King to receive hospital treatment for enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace says

The King will attend hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.

A statement from the Palace said: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.

"The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

