King to receive hospital treatment for enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace says
The King will attend hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.
A statement from the Palace said: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.
"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.
"The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."
