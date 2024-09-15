Baby Reindeer and The Crown among UK shows aiming to sweep Emmy Awards

The Crown and Baby Reindeer are among the British shows hoping to win big at a star-studded Emmy Awards ceremony, celebrating the best in television.

Hollywood stars are set to grace the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles for the second time this year, as the September 2023 ceremony was delayed until January 2024 because of the US writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The biggest contenders include Shogun, The Bear, Only Murders In The Building, True Detective: Night Country, The Crown and Baby Reindeer.

Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, creator and star of Netflix series Baby Reindeer, is up for three gongs – for acting, writing and producing.

Meanwhile his co-stars Jessica Gunning, who plays stalker Martha, Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill have also been nominated in the acting category.

The dark comedy thriller, which secured a total of 11 nominations, hit the headlines after a woman claiming to be the inspiration behind Martha filed a lawsuit against Netflix, alleging the story is inaccurate.

Netflix’s The Crown, a fictionalised drama about the British royal family, received 18 Emmy nods.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, in a scene from The Crown. Credit: AP

Imelda Staunton is up for best actress in a drama following her depiction of Queen Elizabeth II in the sixth and final series.

Other stars including Sir Jonathan Pryce as the then Duke of Edinburgh, Dominic West as the then Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana, Princess of Wales and Lesley Manville in the role of Princess Margaret also received nods.

Claire Foy, who played the late Queen in the first two series of The Crown, was also nominated for best guest actress – having returned in the final scene in which the monarch reflects on her life.

Meanwhile, The Crown’s other former lead actress, Olivia Colman, was nominated for her role as Chef Terry in TV juggernaut The Bear, alongside Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto.

The series, about a star chef (Jeremy Allen White) who returns to Chicago to run the family business after the death of his brother, led the winners of the January ceremony – securing six major awards.

Jeremy Allen White in a scene from The Bear. Credit: AP

The Bear has 23 nods in total, with several in the acting category for its stars including Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, alongside guest actors Will Poulter and Bob Odenkirk.

Only Murders In The Building scored 21 nominations, including for stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep, who joined the murder mystery comedy in season three.

Elsewhere, Idris Elba received a nod for his role playing Sam Nelson in Hijack, as did Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden for playing Jackson Lamb and River Cartwright respectively in Slow Horses.

Irish star Andrew Scott was also up for his role in thriller Ripley, alongside Naomi Watts and Tom Hollander for Feud: Capote Vs The Swans; Juno Temple for Fargo; Matt Berry for What We Do In The Shadows; Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travelers and Michaela Coel for Mr & Mrs Smith.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will also compete for their roles in The Morning Show, while other Hollywood names nominated include Jodie Foster and Robert Downey Jr.

The most-nominated TV series this year is Japanese historical drama Shogun.The show is based on James Clavell’s best-selling 1975 novel of the same name, about the events and figures of 1600 Japan, near the end of the Azuchi–Momoyama period and the beginning of the Edo period.

The series follows two ambitious men from different corners of the world — John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), a rowdy English sailor shipwrecked off Japan, and Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), an embattled samurai warlord.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga, centre, in a scene from Shogun. Credit: AP

The series leads the pack with 25 nods in categories including outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Sanada and outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Anna Sawai – who plays Lady Toda Mariko.

It is the first Japanese-language series to be nominated for the drama series Emmy and is only the second non-English language series to be nominated, following the Korean hit Squid Game.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday September 15.

