Iran preparing imminent ballistic missile attack on Israel, US says

Israel says it has launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon, but Hezbollah refutes the claims

Israeli officials described the offensive as “localised raids” that are “very limited in scope"

The White House told CNN on Tuesday it believes Iran is preparing an imminent ballistic missile attack against Israel

Hezbollah has vowed to keep on fighting despite the assassination of its top leadership

The escalation in the war has killed more than 1,000 people, destroyed homes and displaced one million in Lebanon, authorities say

The US government has said it believes Iran is preparing an imminent ballistic missile attack against Israel.

A White House official said in a statement to CNN: “The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel.

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack."

Another official warned of "severe consequences" should the attack take place.

Questions raised over ground invasion and evacuation orders in Lebanon

Israel said it has entered southern Lebanon in what it has called a "limited, localised and targeted raids against Hezbollah terror targets".

In a statement, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said the targets "are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel".

But, Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif dismissed what he said were “false claims” of an Israeli incursion.

Nearly two dozen Lebanese communities close to the Israeli border have been ordered to evacuate by the Israeli military.

In a statement posted in Arabic on X, an IDF spokesperson said: “You must immediately head north of the Awali River to save yourselves, and leave your houses immediately."

Earlier on Tuesday, officials declined to say how deep Israeli troops would move into Lebanese territory but Hagari said troops would not go to Lebanon's capital.

"We're not going to Beirut," he said. "We're only going to areas next to our border and will do what is necessary to dismantle and demolish Hezbollah infrastructure."

Israel carried out attacks on central Beirut on Monday, after a weekend of dramatic missile strikes against its enemies in the Middle East - including in other parts of Lebanon and Yemen.

Monday morning's strike, which hit an apartment block and killed at least one person, marks the first time Israel has targeted the centre of Beirut since the recent conflict began on October 7.

Recent attacks have centred on the city's southern suburbs, where Hezbollah has a strong presence.

Footage of the blast in central Beirut Credit: Karim Sokhn/PA

Hezbollah vows to keep fighting despite attacks

Amid Israel's ground incursion, Hezbollah launched rockets at central Israel, setting off air raid sirens and wounding one person, according to the IDF.

The Israeli military also said Hezbollah had launched projectiles at Israeli communities near the border, targeting soldiers without wounding anyone.

Anticipating more rocket attacks from Hezbollah, the Israeli army announced beaches would close, and restrictions would be in place on public gatherings.

Following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after the Israeli military bombed high-rise buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the group has vowed to keep on fighting.

Deputy leader Naim Kassem, in his first speech since their leader's death was announced, said Hezbollah were ready if Israel launched a ground offensive into Lebanon.

Strikes in Syria and Gaza believed to be Israeli rockets

According to Syrian state media, a military source said three civilians were killed and nine were wounded on an Israeli airstrike in Damascus on Tuesday.

Hezbollah was involved in Syria's civil war, which erupted in 2011. The militant group sided with President Bashar Assad's forces.

At least seven people, including at least one child, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, according to local media.

The UK government's response

The government has chartered a commercial plane out of Lebanon for British nationals wanting to flee the country, amid escalation of Israel's military offensive. The flight will leave on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated calls for Britons in Lebanon to leave on Tuesday, and said: "We cannot guarantee we will be able to get people out in speedy fashion. I urge people again to leave."

Lammy also stressed the need for an urgent ceasefire to avoid further regional escalation, urging restraint from Iran.

"None of us want a return to the years in which Israel found itself bogged down in a quagmire in southern Lebanon and pitched battles between Israeli soldiers and of course the Lebanese side," he said.

