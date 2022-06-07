An investigation has been launched after videos were posted online appearing to show a group of Parachute Regiment soldiers having sex with a woman at an army base.

Reports first published in national newspapers said that the woman had been smuggled on to the base at Merville Barracks in Colchester, where 16 Air Assault Brigade is based.

The Royal Military Police is now making inquiries after confirming it was aware of several videos appearing to involve army personnel.

Senior officers from the brigade said appropriate action would be taken against anyone who had not maintained the highest standards of behaviour.

An army spokesperson said: “The army expects the highest standards of behaviour from all their personnel.

"Anyone not maintaining these standards will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken against them.

“The Royal Military Police are investigating several videos appearing to involve army personnel, it would be inappropriate to comment further while investigations are ongoing.”

On its website, 16 Air Assault Brigade describes itself as "the army's airborne rapid reaction force", with soldiers "specially trained and equipped to deploy by parachute, helicopter and air-landing".

