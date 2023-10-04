Play Brightcove video

See the Ipswich Town video of the players singing with their most famous fan

Singer Ed Sheeran found himself being serenaded by his favourite football team after joining them in the dressing room celebrations for their latest win.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter was spotted behind the bar pulling pints and serving customers at an Ipswich Town match as they beat Hull City at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

After the game had finished, the 32-year-old then joined the players and staff in the dressing room where the team broke into a rendition of his hit song Perfect.

Sheeran got behind the bar to help pull a few pints ahead of the match. Credit: @bsetommyr/X

Sheeran, who grew up in nearby Framlingham, Suffolk was also pictured in the crowd cheering as Ipswich Town scored.

The international superstar has a close association with the club, sponsoring the Tractor boys shirts for a third successive season.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna said Sheeran's "sing-song" in the changing room was a "moment for everyone to enjoy".

"It was nice, he came down to the dressing room tonight which was nice," he said.

"The players haven't met him yet, he's been to some games here, but he's of course so busy doing marvellous things.

"(It was) great for him to be here tonight, it was lovely for him to be able to come down to the dressing room after the game, meet the players.

"They had a little bit of a sing-song together, which is a moment for everyone to enjoy, players and staff.

"He's an important part of the football club, we really appreciate his support, and it was great to have him here tonight."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...