Team GB curlers back on home ice in Dumfries and Galloway

Video report by Bairbre Holmes, contains flashing images.

Team GB's Olympic-winning medal curlers have been on home ice today.

The members of the women's and men's squads, who came home from Beijing with the gold and silver prizes respectively, have been in Dumfries' Ice Bowl.

Many of the members of both squads are from Dumfries and Galloway; Vicky Wright of the women's team is from Stranraer, as are men's team members Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan. Grant Hardie meanwhile is from Dumfries itself.

Ms Wright explained that she had not been aware of the commotion that her gold medal win had caused in her home town when she took the title last weekend.

She said: "I turned my phone back on when I got home and I was like 'whoah, here we go'. It has been amazing, I am so lucky to have amazing friends and family.

"I think the whole nation got behind us and really willed us on to do well. We would not be here if it was not for them."

The Ice Bowl is hosting two domestic curling championships and is a home-from-home for the local players.

"We are from this area, this [today's visit] helps the whole community get behind us," said Mr Lammie.

The curlers are also adjusting to the challenges of their newfound fame.

Mr McMillan said: "People have been stopping and asking for photos, which never really happened before. I popped in for a coffee yesterday and someone was taking a sly photo, which is kind of nuts."