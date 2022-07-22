New logo for Cumberland Council agreed

A logo for the new Cumberland Council has been given the leadership's seal of approval.

The leadership of the new Cumberland Council for Carlisle, Allerdale and Copeland met in Carlisle on Wednesday (July 20) making a number of important decisions in preparation for Vesting Day in April 2023.

A Vesting Day is when the new local authority will come into force.

Leading councillors voted to adopt the final version of a logo designed for the new council during the meeting earlier this week.

It pays homage to the historic flag of Cumberland with a Grass-of-Parnassus flower and the waved parallel lines representing fells, coast and lakes.

The logo has also been designed so that it can be tweaked to show support for national events like Pride month or neighbouring nations in times of international crisis.

Leader of the council Mark Fryer said: "We went through a really good process to bring this forward.

"The best idea that was put forward to us was for it to go out to the staff."

Statutory deputy leader Lisa Brown said: "Just to say well done to everybody, they were really good submissions and I think the one that we've chosen is really reflective of Cumberland."

