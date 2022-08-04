A Cumbrian netball player has gained millions of views on social media after being caught dancing during the Commonwealth Games.

Helen Housby from Carlisle was playing for England when she was filmed singing and dancing along to Lizzo's latest hit 'About Damn Time.'

Posted on the official Commonwealth Sport account, the clip now has over 1.1million views.

Credit Commonwealth Sport TikTok account.

The dance by 27-year-old Housby was during a break in England's Commonwealth Games netball match against Northern Ireland on Wednesday 3 August.

It is part of a craze on the social media platform where people dance along to Lizzo's popular song.

People have commented saying "this is amazing" and "can we all talk about the fact that Housby was so chilled dancing and then suddenly the whistle went and BOOM... game face."

Despite Housby's dancing antics, the English team defeated Northern Ireland with a 71-27 score.

As defending Commonwealth champions England hope to continue their winning streak in their next game against New Zealand on the evening of 4 August.

