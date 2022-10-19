Landmarks are set to be lit up to celebrate the region's Roman heritage.

The annual City of Lights event begins in Carlisle on Friday 21 October.

This year’s theme celebrates the Roman heritage of the region, as Hadrian’s Wall marks its 1900th birthday.

The three-day event swill see illumination of the city’s key historic landmarks and a spectacular sound and light experience at Carlisle Cathedral, Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery Gardens and Carlisle Castle.

Tickets are still on sale from the Carlisle Tourist Information Centre and DiscoverCarlisle.co.uk. The event will be held over three evenings - Friday 21, Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 October. Time slots are between 7pm and 9pm each day.

Tickets provide access to all the venues on the same night.

This year’s event is part of the Hadrian's Wall 1900 Festival and ticket holders will be transported through time from the present day back to Roman times in Luguvalium - as Carlisle was known then.

The event will start at Carlisle Cathedral, followed by Tullie House and then ending at Carlisle Castle with sound and light projected on to buildings transforming their facades.

City of Lights is organised by the city council’s Discover Carlisle team and specialist light installation company Luxmuralis, in partnership with Cumbria County Council.

Carlisle City councillor Stephen Higgs, portfolio holder for culture, heritage and leisure said: “City of Lights has been part of our events programme since 2020 and we have worked hard to make this event bigger and better featuring Carlisle Cathedral, Tullie House and Carlisle Castle. This year it will be celebrate Carlisle Roman heritage and will link in with the Hadrian's Wall 1900 Festival. Get your tickets soon!”

Cllr Cyril Weber, chairman of Cumbria County Council’s local cCommittee for Carlisle, said: “I am excited to once again see our city and this year see its Roman heritage brought to life through the various lighting installations.

"The City of Lights project is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and celebrate our city, and a great example of the county and city council working together in partnership. I’m delighted that this is now an annual event which the whole community can take part in and enjoy.”

Peter Walker, from Luxmuralis added: "Carlisle has such a rich and significant cultural and social heritage, going back millennia. Bringing this history and heritage to life through the creation of bespoke artwork, is a great privilege.

“The two linked light and sound shows presented on the cathedral and the castle will tell the story of the city over 1900 years, through archive and artistic imagery and stunningly beautiful accompanying original music.

“We look forward to welcoming back the thousands who have visited City of Lights before and new audiences on this significant anniversary year."

