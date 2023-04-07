Cumbria Police is reminding people that they should keep dogs on leads around farms throughout lambing season.

The force says officers have been out in areas frequented by dog walkers, and places where livestock have previously been injured encouraging them to ensure their dogs are under control and on a lead around livestock.

Sheep Worrying is an offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

The stress of dogs can cause pregnant ewes to miscarry their lambs, and sheep are often killed or seriously injured trying to get away from dogs, damaging fences and field boundaries in the process.

Dog owners who are found to be letting their dog to be off lead and worrying animals can face a fine up to £1,000.

Farmers are also legally entitled to shoot dogs that are endangering their livestock.

