Plans for an Energy Park near Duns have received pushback from the local community.

A group opposing the plans for Lees Hill Energy Park west of Duns held a meeting and called for locals to make their voices heard during the consultation period.

The proposal for Lees Hill Energy Park by Fred Olsen Renewables includes six wind turbines each 200 metres tall, solar panels, and a battery storage unit.

The proposal for the energy park was submitted by Fred Olsen Renewables to the Scottish Government Energy Consent Unit earlier this year and is currently open to consultation and feedback.

Campaigners of Duns Lees Hill Save Our Skyline (SOS) criticised the height of the turbines at a meeting in Duns on 25 July 2024.

Paul Whitfield said: "We think the 200 metre turbines are far too big for this location.

"You'll see them as far away as well into England and Berwick, and we think that this is inappropriate for this location."

As is standard, Scottish Borders Council is consulted on the proposal and takes local feedback into account.

John Campbell also spoke at the meeting and said: "We've decided to take matters into our own hands.

"This is an information meeting, this is to inform people. We hope that the product of this meeting will be sent to Scottish Borders Council who will take account of it when they write their report for the Energy Consent Unit."

In a statement, Fred Olsen Renewables said: “We have been working with stakeholders and local residents since 2022 to develop our proposals for Lees Hill Renewable Energy Park.

"The feedback that we have gathered, alongside the results of our extensive environmental and technical assessments, has helped to inform the final submitted plans.

"The final plans that we submitted contained reduced turbine numbers and a smaller area for solar panels – reflecting comments that we have received.

Feedback on the Scottish Government website shows letters of support and objection for the proposed Energy Park.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...