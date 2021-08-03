Breaking News

Leeds student Keely Hodgkinson wins silver and breaks national record at Olympics

The 19-year-old is in her first year studying Criminology at Leeds Beckett University. Credit: PA Images

Leeds Beckett University student Keely Hodgkinson has won a silver medal in the women's 800 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.

In doing so, the 19-year-old has claimed Team GB's first podium place on the track at Tokyo 2020.

Hodgkinson reacts after the 800m final. Credit: PA Images

Hodgkinson is currently in her first year at university in our region studying Criminology.

She finished behind the USA's Athing Mu and also broke Kelly Holmes' long-standing national record from 1995 by running one minute 55.88 seconds.

Alexandra Bell from Leeds also claimed a personal best of 1.57.66 minutes to come seventh in the event.

Alexandra Bell from Leeds came seventh in the 800m final. Credit: PA Images
