Leeds Beckett University student Keely Hodgkinson has won a silver medal in the women's 800 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.

In doing so, the 19-year-old has claimed Team GB's first podium place on the track at Tokyo 2020.

Hodgkinson reacts after the 800m final. Credit: PA Images

Hodgkinson is currently in her first year at university in our region studying Criminology.

She finished behind the USA's Athing Mu and also broke Kelly Holmes' long-standing national record from 1995 by running one minute 55.88 seconds.

Kelly Holmes is a legend. I've looked up to her and spoken to her in the last couple of days, she's a lovely person. I just have no words. It means so much, and thank you to everyone that has sent messages over the past couple of days. If the Olympics had been last year I wouldn't have been here, but suddenly it's given me a year to grow and compete with these girls. Keely Hodgkinson

Alexandra Bell from Leeds also claimed a personal best of 1.57.66 minutes to come seventh in the event.