Leeds student Keely Hodgkinson wins silver and breaks national record at Olympics
Leeds Beckett University student Keely Hodgkinson has won a silver medal in the women's 800 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.
In doing so, the 19-year-old has claimed Team GB's first podium place on the track at Tokyo 2020.
Hodgkinson is currently in her first year at university in our region studying Criminology.
She finished behind the USA's Athing Mu and also broke Kelly Holmes' long-standing national record from 1995 by running one minute 55.88 seconds.
Alexandra Bell from Leeds also claimed a personal best of 1.57.66 minutes to come seventh in the event.