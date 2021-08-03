Olympic cycling champion Ed Clancy announces retirement due to injury
Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy, who is from Barnsley, has announced his immediate retirement, with the 36-year-old withdrawing from the remainder of competition at the Tokyo Games.
Clancy was part of the British squad which posted the fourth fastest time in qualifying on Monday (2 August), keeping them in the frame to defend the title they have held since the Beijing Games in 2008, although they remained well off the pace set by world champions Denmark.
According to a statement from British Cycling, Clancy made the decision "as a result of an ongoing back and sciatica issue".