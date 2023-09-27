Play Brightcove video

Police have released footage of the moment a mother fought off a dog to protect her one-year-old daughter and her own dog.

The woman was walking her dog along Richmond Road, in Sheffield, while pushing her daughter on a tricycle when the Staffordshire bull terrier ran from a nearby property.

In CCTV footage released by South Yorkshire Police the woman can be heard screaming at the dog as it attacks her pet. Her daughter can be heard crying.

The dog escaped from a nearby property. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The dog was eventually brought under control after a man came running from the same property.

The woman and her daughter suffered superficial injuries. The woman's dog needed treatment from a vet.

The Staffordshire bull terrier was seized by officers, but returned to the owner with conditions about keeping it under control.

Police said the owner was being dealt with through the restorative justice process.

The dog was eventually dragged away. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The publication of the video of the incident, which happened on 2 September, comes after another video showing a man being attacked by a dog on Handsworth Road in Sheffield.

Dog legislation officer PC Paul Jameson said it highlighted growing concerns about dangerous dogs.

He said: “Your dog is your responsibility. If it attacks someone or causes fear in our communities, you are the one held responsible, you are the one facing prosecution, but your dog could also face being euthanised.

“If you know your dog can escape your garden, fix it. Build higher fences, put a lock on the gate, put up signage for people to be aware, and not enter.

“Keep your dog on a lead, and if you know your dog doesn’t like other dogs, walk it in quieter areas and not during busy times.

“Don’t be complacent."

