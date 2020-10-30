Nottinghamshire hospitals sees 40% more Covid-19 patients compared to first peak

Coronavirus hospital admissions in Nottinghamshire are 40% more than the peak of wave one of the virus in April.

That's according to the county's public health director, Jonathan Gribbin, who says "even a well-organised NHS and care system will struggle to cope" if cases continue to rise.

The region came under the highest alert level for coronavirus restrictions on midnight on Friday (October 30).

Data shows that the region is seeing more people being admitted each week compared to the week before.

326 hospital admissions relating to Covid-19 from NUH/SFH/NHT from October 19-25.

There have been 326 coronavirus related hospital admissions from the 19th - 25th October at Nottingham University Trust (NUH), Sherwood Forest (SFH) , and Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHT) hospitals.

That compares to 226 for the previous seven days.

361 beds are occupied by Covid-19 positive patients at NUH/SFH/NHT on October 27.

There are currently 361 beds being used by coronavirus patients across the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care System (ICS), with 7.8% of those in intensive care as of October 27.

Mr Gribbin said that figure increased to 413 beds the following day, adding: "I think straight away it gives you an indication of how quickly it's increasing."

During a media briefing on Thursday, he said: "As of yesterday that 413 figure represents around 40% above what we saw at the wave one peak back in April time."

49 deaths recorded across Nottinghamshire in the seven days to October 28.

In the seven days leading up to October 28, 49 deaths have been recorded in the patch.

Mr Gribbin said the number of deaths from Covid-19 had not yet reached the same level as wave one but there is an increased pressure on other beds in the region's hospitals.

So although we're not seeing the same number of deaths, if we're thinking about impacts on other hospital services, we need to keep in mind that the beds are filling up. Jonathan Gribbin, Public Health Director

Despite the NHS having "good arrangements in place to diagnose and treat any of us swiftly and safely", Mr Gribbin's is urging everyone to follow the strict measures in full.

Covid tiers: - What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

Read more:

Getting the facts:

Restrictions and tiers: