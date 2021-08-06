Solihull calls on extra Test and Trace support after recent surge in covid cases

Solihull has had to call on extra support from the national Test and Trace team in order to cope with the recent surge in Covid-19 cases locally.

The borough is one of several local authorities to confirm that it has needed to lean more heavily on the central operation to deal with the latest wave - which saw record levels locally last month.

The council says it's asked the national Test and Trace team to contact people who've been near local cases so they can be told as early as possible.

Credit: PA

While infections have fallen back dramatically over the past fortnight, they remain at a far greater level than back in March - when Solihull hailed the shift to a more locally-orientated approach.

While test and trace is one of the first lines of defence against the virus, it can buckle under the weight of demand once positive cases climb to the heights we have seen this summer.

The borough now has 30 part-time call-handlers to do the legwork locally.

Cllr Tony Dicicco, cabinet member for adult social care and health, this week offered an update on how things were working.

When there is a surge in call volumes the council is able to work with the national team, so cases are traced and offered support at the very earliest opportunity. Due to the recent spike in case rates, Solihull has adopted this approach. We have also recruited locally, doubling the team's capacity so we can stand down the national support. Cllr Tony Dicicco, Solihull Council

The council are continuing to urge people to get continue to get tested

Read more on coronavirus