Three members of staff at a food waste plant in Leicestershire have been sentenced and the company fined £2 million after two of their workers drowned in a vat of toxic pig feed.

Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, died a few days before Christmas 2016 after getting into difficulties while cleaning out a tanker in Normanton, Leicestershire.

Gavin Rawson (R) Nathan Walker (L) Credit: Leicestershire Police

The company, Greenfeeds Ltd, has been fined £2 million after being found guilty of two counts of corporate manslaughter, although it is in liquidation.

Gillian Leivers, the accounts manager, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and Ian Leivers, the managing director, to 20 months.

A third man, Stewart Brown, the transport manager, was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

What happened to Nathan Walker and Gavin Rawson?

The trial heard that there were multiple health and safety failings at the family-run site.

The court heard Mr Rawson came to the aid of Mr Walker as he cleaned the tank.

Both men died, either due to a lack of oxygen or having drowned. The trial heard that there were no health and safety procedures in place to govern the cleaning of the tank.

Company found guilty of corporate manslaughter

The two men died after getting into trouble while cleaning the pig feed tanker Credit: BPM

Following a six-week trial at Leicester Crown Court, Greenfeeds LTD was found guilty of corporate manslaughter. Three bosses were also charged.

Ian Leivers, of Fosse Road, Newark, was found guilty, as a director of Greenfeeds Ltd, with a breach of section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. Here, the courts believed the offence was committed with his consent or attributable to his neglect.

Gillian Leivers, who's 60-years-old, was found guilty of two counts of gross negligence manslaughter. She was also found guilty of a breach of section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Etc. Act 1974 by virtue of section 37(1), with the courts also believing the offence was committed with her consent or attributable to her neglect.

Leicester Crown Court, where the defendants were sentenced Credit: PA

Transport manager Stewart Brown, who is from Forest Road in Mansfield, was found guilty under section 7(a) of the Health and Safety at Work Etc. Act 1974.

It’s a charge that says he failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of others, who might be affected by his acts or omissions at work.

The 69-year-old was also charged with two counts of gross negligence manslaughter. However, he was found not guilty of these two counts.

