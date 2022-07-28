Play Brightcove video

ITV Central Reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine hears from Gemma Howell who's level of injuries 'has been off the scale'

In the build-up to the Commonwealth Games, I've been interviewing a few athletes with incredible back stories and tales of overcoming the odds. But Gemma Howell's story genuinely left me astounded.

All athletes accept they will, in the pursuit of glory, get injured - sometimes badly.

But there is also an expectation that big setbacks don't tend to happen more than once or twice in a career.

For Gemma, the level of her injuries has been off the scale.

The judoka, who's from Stafford, has had 10 major operations and her injury rap sheet reads like a who's who of a sportsperson's worst nightmare.

Anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (both knees)

Medial collateral ligament reconstruction (both knees)

Bucket handle cartilage tear (both knees)

Elbow dislocation

Bulging neck disc

Knee infection (risk of amputation)

Two stress fractures

Concussion

Broken wrist

And many more minor ailments and knocks.

Just to put this into perspective, this could easily have been the description of a Rugby player's injuries and, if this were a footballer, the first two on that list would be enough to consider immediate retirement such is the length of recovery.

'I couldn't take any more injuries'

Gemma thought about quitting after being injured multiple times. She said, "enough was enough. I couldn't take any more injuries."

"I just felt I was being challenged too many times and I had to pick myself back up too many times."

"And then somehow, I don't know how, but I managed to keep going and then all of a sudden I was looking towards the next competition again."

Gemma's body may not be made out of steel, but her mind certainly is.

Although tears have been shed, her determination and love of the sport made her carry on.

She took part in London 2012, an experience she still treasures now, but was left out of the Judo team for Rio in 2016.

Her injuries kept her off the mat too much in that cycle and the experience made her want to walk away from the sport she's been dedicated to since she was eight years old.

It wasn't the first time that she seriously thought about quitting.

Thankfully, Gemma didn't.

Gemma never gave up despite endless operations Credit: ITV News Central

Success has been a long time coming but when she became European Champion this year, it was justification for holding on and never giving up.

Birmingham 2022 will be her very first Commonwealth Games because of the injuries she's faced over the years and it will certainly be a special time for her and her Mum, Suzanne, who follows her all over the world.

Mum and daughter have an exceptionally close bond and Gemma is very particular about her pre-match ritual, always looking out to see her Mum in the crowd.

There's a really touching video of Gemma running over to her after winning that European medal. The emotion of both jumping out the screen as they put to rest the hardships of the years before.

Gemma described to me how not only has her Mum been there for the highs, but also the low points.

When crying in the toilets after a defeat, a hug from Mum has helped to ease the pain and it's probably those moments that are appreciated the most.

Suzanne says watching her daughter is "very emotional. It's like every blood vessel in your just bursts with pride or excitement or yes."

Speaking to Gemma's mum, you come to realise the difficulties she faced in seeing her daughter go through ten big operations for the sake of Judo.

It was a fine balancing act between supporting her daughter's happiness and also seeing her in another hospital bed.

I asked if Suzanne had ever asked her to quit. The answer? She just wanted to support her dreams in any way she could.

Ahead of the Commonwealths, Suzanne is already getting teary-eyed thinking about Gemma competing and possibly winning a medal.

The Games mean that much to her and so to see her daughter in them is a dream come true.

When asked, Mum also describes her daughter as determined and passionate and that's been reflected in Gemma's journey through the sport.

But that has had a supporting cast beyond her Mum.

Both, Gemma and Suzanne recognise that the people within Judo have also kept her going, especially through rehab after operations.

Then of course there is her coach Bill Kelly from Wolverhampton Judo Club.

He's been mentoring Gemma since she was eight years old and was still giving her pointers when I went to one of his sessions a couple of weeks ago!

Bill and his partner consider Gemma as their extended family, such is the bond that has been formed. When she's successful, so is Bill and the club.

So highly regarded is Gemma there, that almost an entire wall is dedicated to her. There's newspaper clippings, photos, flags and other memorabilia of one of the club's biggest stars.

Gemma has a whole wall dedicated to her at her old Judo club Credit: ITV News Central

When she does pop down, those learning the craft love it. Teaching is something that Gemma loves too- when Judo is all finished, her plan is to be a Maths teacher.

She also loves spending time with her puppy away from Judo and it has proved to be a way of coping with the stress of being an elite athlete- keeping her busy when she's not on the mat - and it is needed.

Gemma told me how dogs have helped her through her injuries and because Judo has been her whole life, the injuries have felt like her 'whole life had been taken away'.

She's spent a lot of time in rehab, sometimes crying her way through the sessions, but really loves the sport and wants to succeed.

Gemma loves to relax from Judo by spending time with her puppy Credit: ITV News Central

As Bill says, on the mat, Gemma is a different person.

Gone is the smiley, chatty, friendly persona- replaced by a steely focus and aggression made to push herself and her body to its very limits.

When it comes to her competing at Birmingham 2022, Gemma will be very well supported.

But not many outside her circle will know of the challenges she's faced, just to compete.

Should she medal, it will be further justification of her decision to carry on in spite of it all.

If she becomes champion, it will be one of the best athlete stories you've ever seen. But come what may, you know her Mum will be there front and centre cheering her on and with a hug waiting when it's over.