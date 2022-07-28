The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games kick off today with the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium later on tonight.

It has taken years to plan the Games and more than a million spectators are expected to visit the city over the next 12 days for the sporting extravaganza - with 30,000 at the opening ceremony alone.

Organisers have done everything they can to make sure events run smoothly but something they can't control is the British weather.

After temperatures soared last week hitting a record-breaking 40C, the Met Office says the Games will be a lot cooler and cloudier.

Those who plan to attend the opening ceremony can expect thick clouds throughout the night with temperatures hitting highs of 20 degrees Celsius but lows of 14.

Forecast for Commonwealth Games looks cloudy Credit: PA Images

The day-by-day weather forecast for Commonwealth Games 2022

Friday 29 July

On Friday, the Met Office forecasted another cloudy day with some sunny spells in the morning and potentially light rain showers too.

Saturday 30 July

Showers are expected on Saturday in the morning and early afternoon but we can expect some sunny spells later on. Temperatures will reach a high of 23 degrees Celsius.

Sunday 31 July

Showers are expected throughout Sunday before a thick cloud develops in the evening. Temperatures will reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Monday 1 August

The beginning of next week is expected to be cloudy feeling very overcast with Monday seeing highs of 22 and lows of 16.

Tuesday 2 August

Clouds continue on Tuesday but light rain showers are forecast by the evening.

Wednesday 3 August

Wednesday morning sees more clouds in the West Midlands but they will break up in the afternoon for some sun.