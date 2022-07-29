A new £61 million flyover in Coventry has opened in a bid to relieve traffic.

Work to transform the A46 Binley dual carriageway into a flyover began in March 2020 to improve safety, relieve congestion, and increase road capacity.

The 14,000-tonne structure connects Coventry and Warwickshire to the motorway network.

Drivers travelling on A46 will no longer need to slow down to use the roundabout as it now separates long-distance and local traffic.

The flyover will help drivers travelling between Leicester and Royal Leamington Spa and Birmingham and Northampton.

A temporary 40mph speed limit is in place while some remaining work takes place elsewhere.

Work at the Binley junction will continue until Autumn as teams complete the final stages on slip roads.

From Monday 1 August the northbound entry slip and southbound exit slip will be closed.

Once completed in September the northbound exit slip and southbound entry slip will close for work.

The improvements made to the Binley junction are part of National Highway's A46 Coventry junctions upgrade project. Walsgrave junction is also due to receive upgrades.

Andrew Jinks, regional director for National Highways Midlands, said the flyover was "a fantastic milestone" to mark the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"We know that people will be travelling from far and wide to come and witness sporting history and we expect the roads around the Midlands are likely to be busier than normal."

"If spectators are travelling to the event by car, we'd encourage them to familiarise themselves with their route and to check the official website before setting off."