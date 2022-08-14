Three people, including two boys, have been injured in a dog attack in Ilkeston in Derbyshire
Three people have been injured in a dog attack in Derbyshire.
Two boys, who are both under the age of 16, and a woman in her 20s, were all bitten in the attack on Nottingham Road in Ilkeston on Friday (12 August).
Police say a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and being in charge of a dog that is dangerously out of control.
Officers say a third boy, who is also under the age of 16, was found to have been assaulted during the alleged domestic incident.
Four dogs have been seized from the address, and are now being cared for by a specialist kennels.
All four victims are receiving treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspect remains in police custody.
