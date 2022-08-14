Three people have been injured in a dog attack in Derbyshire.

Two boys, who are both under the age of 16, and a woman in her 20s, were all bitten in the attack on Nottingham Road in Ilkeston on Friday (12 August).

Police say a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and being in charge of a dog that is dangerously out of control.

Officers say a third boy, who is also under the age of 16, was found to have been assaulted during the alleged domestic incident.

Police in Ilkeston Credit: Ashley Kirk

Four dogs have been seized from the address, and are now being cared for by a specialist kennels.

All four victims are receiving treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect remains in police custody.

