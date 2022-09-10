Play Brightcove video

Mark Gough spent the day in Stoke-on-Trent

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony.

In the Midlands people have continued to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

In Stoke-on-Trent people in the city to paid their respects in a book of condolence. In Kings Hall, there are sheaves of paper which will be collated into one book.

The hall is named after the Queen's grandfather, King George V. The Queen herself once visited the building.

In an interview with ITV News Central, The Lord Mayor of Stoke-on-Trent said: "It's devastating. It's really, really sad.

"Six o'clock, when the news came in and I'm sure everybody across the country and the Commonwealth were shocked."

Tomorrow there will be a local proclamation.