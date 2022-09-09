Theatres, football teams, event arenas and area activities have paid their respects to the Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

On Thursday, September 8, Buckingham Palace revealed the tragic news to the world that the Queen had died at Balmoral.

Since then tributes have been pouring in from across the world in honour of Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Religious buildings have been opening up for people for quiet reflection and several places have also set up books of condolence to share their messages for the Queen.

Across the East and West Midlands many arenas and centres have been honouring the Queen in their own way by cancelling events to pay their respects.

Here at ITV News we have pulled together a list of all the tributes that have been given by arenas as they have cancelled events for the Queen.

Birmingham

Aston Villa and Birmingham City have announced they will not be playing their matches this weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen.

This follows an announcement from the Premier League and the EFL which said this week's match round will be postponed.

Aston Villa posted a picture of the Queen presenting the FA Cup to the team.

Birmingham City also paid tribute to the Queen on Twitter: "Blues joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."The club would like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time."

The Birmingham International Tattoo which was due to take place at Resorts World on September 10, has been cancelled due to the death of the Queen.

The event is Britain's biggest indoor tattoo (a type of military type tournament) featuring marching bands, pipes and drums, field gun racing, dog racing and much more including a spectacular Grand Finale with more than 1,000 performers.

A statement on their website reads: "It is with great sadness that we hear of the news about Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the nation at this time.

"Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace, this weekend's Birmingham International Tattoo will be postponed.

"Further information on the rescheduled date will be notified as soon as available and ticket holders should retain their tickets until further notification."

The NEC and Utilita Arena say details of any events affected will be listed on their websites shortly.

The Queens walkabout in Centenary Square, Birmingham during her Golden Jubilee celebrations Credit: PA Images

Birmingham Heritage Week has said that their events may also be affected.

Their statement reads: "The sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen will impact on events during Birmingham Heritage Week.

"Individual venues may no longer be able to offer their events.

"We will endeavour to update the website as information regarding cancellations becomes available, but please check with the venue if you are unsure."

Selfridges have also closed their stores, including their Birmingham site.

Their statement reads: "Following the news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has very sadly passed away, our stores are currently closed as a mark of respect.

"We will re-open on Saturday, September 10."

Nottingham

Nottingham Forest have announced they will not be playing their match with Leeds United this weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen.

This follows an announcement from the Premier League which said this week's match round will be postponed.

The club tweeted: "As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Monday evening's game against Leeds United has been postponed."

The National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena will be closed on the day of the funeral.

Their statement reads: "The National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham sends its sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time.

"On Wednesday 31 July 2002, we were honoured to welcome Her Majesty, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to attend an amazing International Skating Gala as part of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations, at which she gave the Royal seal of approval to the venue.

The Queen at the National Ice Centre in 2002 Credit: The National Ice Centre

"During this incredibly sad time, we look back at this unforgettable day with the fondest of memories.

"We encourage those lucky enough to be involved in this joyous day to share their memories with us across our social media channels, so that we can remember the Queen’s dedicated service to our city and beyond."At this stage all shows are going ahead, however the National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham will be closed on the day of the funeral."

The Lord Mayor of Nottingham Cllr Wendy Smith and the Leader of Nottingham City Council, Cllr David Mellen issued a joint statement following the announcement about the Queen's death.

The statement reads: “Along with the rest of the country, we are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"She has dutifully and gracefully served for 70 years – longer than any other British monarch – and was held in great affection and respect by her country.

“We were proud and honoured to host many visits by The Queen as a city, including memorably in her Diamond Jubilee year 10 years ago and it’s particularly sad that her death comes during her Platinum Jubilee year when the country has been celebrating her long reign.

“As a mark of respect and sorrow, we will fly flags on our buildings at half mast and open a Book of Condolence at the Council House and at locations around the city.

"If people wish to lay flowers they can do so on the Council House steps.”

Derby

Derby County have announced they will not be playing their match with Morecambe this weekend.

This follows an announcement from the EFL which said this week's match round will be postponed.

Derby County paid their respect to the Queen on Twitter. They wrote:

A book of condolence will be in place in Derby and to facilitate that, Corporation Street will be temporarily closed. Diversions will be in place for all vehicles, including buses.

Bus Company Trent Barton issued an update on all their services:

the nines | Will drop off and pick up on Derwent Bridge. No other stops will be missed.

mickleover | Will miss the following stops: St Michael's Church, Full Street and Morledge.

X38 | Will miss the following stops: Bold Lane

Leicester

Leicester City Football Club have announced they will not be playing their match with Aston Villa this weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen.

This follows an announcement from the Premier League which said this week's match round will be postponed.

The Foxes wrote on Twitter: "A much-loved and respected figure around the world, Her Majesty was the longest serving monarch in the country’s history.

"Her unwavering devotion to a life of service has been an inspiration to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth throughout her historic reign."

Leicester City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby, who greeted The Queen on her 2012 visit, said: “I am profoundly saddened by the news of Her Majesty’s passing, and on behalf of the city extend my sympathies to our new monarch and all of the Royal Family.

“Queen Elizabeth was on the throne for more than 70 years – the longest reign of any British monarch – and in that time was a tireless ambassador in the service of the country and the wider Commonwealth.

“During her lengthy reign, The Queen oversaw vast changes politically and domestically, both at home and internationally.

“She always acted with remarkable grace and composure, which inspired genuine affection from across the world. Her passing truly marks the end of an era.”

Leicester Curve Theatre chief executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster issued a joint statement paying tribute to the Queen.

The statement reads: "Everyone at Curve is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all members of the Royal Family.

"The Royal Family have always been great supporters of theatre and the arts. Her Majesty the Queen officially opened Curve in 2008 - a day we reflect on with great pride and fondness.

"We were also very fortunate to have been invited to the annual Royal Maundy service at Leicester Cathedral in 2017 where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were in attendance.

"The unifying force of our times, we are grateful to Her Majesty the Queen for her impeccable leadership, generosity of spirit and grace."

Coventry

Coventry City have also announced they will not be playing their match with Aston Villa this weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen.

This follows an announcement from the EFL which said this week's match round will be postponed.

The Queen Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The club tweeted: "Further to discussions on Friday morning, it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II."

Coventry City Council has also released details of events that have been cancelled following the Queen's death.

The final Bands in the Park event due to take place in Caludon Castle Park on Sunday, September 11, will no longer take place.

An update has also been issued concerning the Motofest.

The statement reads: "MotoFest, would like to express how deeply saddened we are at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the King and the Royal Family at this time.

"Following consultation with our event partners Coventry City Council and E.ON Drive, we have agreed, in line with protocols regarding the death of a monarch, to postpone this weekend’s MotoFest festival.

"The postponement will extend to all supporting events set to be staged as part of the MotoFest weekend. We would like to thank all our sponsors, partners, supporters and the general public for all their continued support and understanding.

"There will be further updates in due course regarding future dates for the event.

Lincoln

And Lincoln City's game will no longer go ahead this weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Their tweet read: "The thoughts of all at Lincoln City are with everyone connected with the Royal Family at this time.

Wolverhampton and Shropshire

Wolverhampton Wanderers tweeted an update about their game this weekend.

The Black Country Living Museum says it will be closed today as a mark of respect.

The site is an award-winning open air museum that tells the story of one of the very first industrialised landscapes in Britain.

A statement on their website reads: "As a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the Museum will be closed on Friday 9 September.

"The Museum will reopen tomorrow, Saturday 10 September."

Dudley Zoo and Castle has also issued an update.

Their statement reads: "As we lower the Union Flag to half-mast above Dudley Castle, we join the nation in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"As a mark of respect Dudley Zoo and Castle will be closed today.

Dudley Zoo (and Castle) Credit: PA Images

"If you have pre-booked tickets please call the zoo office after 9am today to rearrange your visit.

"We send our condolences to the Royal Family at this extremely sad time."

The North Shropshire Camel race has also been cancelled.

In a statement paying tribute to the Queen on Facebook reads: "It is with great sadness we learnt of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"As we enter this period of national mourning, we have decided to postpone “The North Shropshire Camel Race”. The whole event has been postponed.

"The Queen will be sorely missed and our prayers are with her family."