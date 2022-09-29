Play Brightcove video

Our correspondent Peter Bearne spoke to Vicky McClure ahead of new thriller release

Vicky McClure flies the flag for Nottingham once again as the actor produces and stars in her latest television drama 'Without Sin'.

The Line of Duty star is hoping the dark, psychological thriller, hitting the screens in November, will show Nottingham off in "all its glory".

The series has Vicky's home city coursing through it.

It was written by local writer Frances Poletti, was shot in popular locations across Nottingham, used a local cast and crew and of course stars Vicky herself.

Vicky plays a grieving mother, Stella, who goes to visit Charles Stone - the man she believes murdered her daughter - to help her move on with her life.

At the press launch, held at Nottingham's Metronome, Vicky said being part of the project "meant everything".

She said: "The show was written by a Nottingham writer, it was set in Nottingham and I just really hope that the audience will enjoy, if they're not from Nottingham - to see the city in all its glory.

"And then for those that are locals, it's a big show, it's a great show and it's set here and it's for the city.

The popular Nottingham-actor is a huge advocate for the city Credit: ITV

The Line of Duty star, not only played the leading part, but she was also Executive Producer.

In her role, she helped organise filming and bring the city's hotspots to a prime TV audience.

Scenes were shot right across Nottingham, in Forest Fields, at Notts County Football Club and at Victoria Centre Market, where Vicky's grandfather once had a stall.

The show reunites Vicky with her long-time friend, Johnny Harris, performed together in the hit drama 'This is England '86' in 2010 by the Nottingham director Shane Meadows.

Johnny, who plays Charles, says he's come to love Nottingham too, despite being London-born.

There are no preview clips available yet and Vicky and Johnny were keen not to give too much away.

All they would tell us is that it's a tense, dark drama which will keep viewers guessing.

Dark, maybe, but we'll get set to see Nottingham in a whole new light.