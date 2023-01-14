A special post box aimed at encouraging people in Gedling in Nottinghamshire to write letters to loved ones who have died has proved popular.

It was the idea of nine-year-old Matilda Handy who wanted to send letters to her grandparents who have passed away.

The box was unveiled at Gedling Crematorium over Christmas and has already received nearly 100 'Letters to Heaven'.

But Matilda and her mum want the post box to continue so people can send letters during anniversaries and holidays throughout the year.

Matilda said it helped her grieve and speak to her grandparents in a way she thought she couldn't.

"It was very nice because I'm very upset and it's just a very nice way to express my feelings and send a letter to them and to say how much I love them.

Her mother Leanne said they've received praise from the community and intend to keep going with the postboxes for as long as possible.

"It's been overwhelming how well it's been received.

"We walk through Arnold which is the local town and strangers are stopping me saying 'it's beautiful' or 'can we use it?' and the answer is yes of course you can.

"Everyone is welcome here.

Site manager Giulia McDonough said: "Like all Westerleigh Group's sites, it's our aim to have a very positive presence within our local communities, and I am delighted that the Letters to Heaven post box seems to have captured the imagination - and interest - of many people.

"We put a post about it on our Facebook page on 12 December, showing an image of the post box in situ, and within just a couple of days we had more than 16,000 people viewing the message and nearly 1,000 liking it.