Do you fancy being the next Lord or Lady of West Bromwich?

One of the oldest, genuine English nobility titles is being auctioned in Birmingham next month.

'The Lordship of the Manor of West Bromwich' will go under the hammer with a guide price of £20,000.

The English feudal title dates back to before the Norman Conquest in 1066.

Whoever buys the title will have the right to style him or herself as the Lord or Lady of West Bromwich - and can even put it on their passport!

Could West Bromwich-born Cat Deeley, pictured with her husband comedian Patrick Kielty, be the new Lady of West Bromwich? Credit: PA Images

Famous citizens of West Bromwich who might be tempted into bidding include Frank Skinner, Robert Plant, Cat Deeley and Denise Lewis.

The motto on the Coat of Arms of the Lord of the Manor of West Bromwich is “Gaudet Tentamine Virtus” or “Strength rejoices in the challenge”.

As well as having the title of Lord or Lady, which may be recorded on the holder’s passport, the ownership of a Manorial Lordship may, in certain cases, bring with it enforceable rights including the right to claim what is known as the Waste of the Manor (land not claimed by others) and rights to mines and minerals and sporting or fishing rights.

England is almost unique in the world in still having legally valid Lordship titles which can be bought and sold.

The feudal system dates back over 1,000 years to the Saxon period and continued throughout the Middle Ages and up to the present day.

Even though the law was modernised in 1922, such titles and many of the privileges they bring were preserved.

Where does the title 'The Lordship of the Manor of West Bromwich' come from?

The Manor of West Bromwich came into existence in Saxon times and at the time of the Doomsday Book in 1086 was held by William Fitz Ansculf, the Lord of Dudley.

The Lords of Dudley continued to hold the Manor of West Bromwich until 1322 and by the 15th century it was held by the Vernon family and then by the Shelton and Jervoise families until it was bought by the 4th Earl of Dartmouth in 1823.

The Manor then remained in the hands of the Earls of Dartmouth until 1998 when it was sold by the present Earl to the current owner. The title is held freehold and without encumbrances.

West Bromwich first appears as a tiny settlement in the 8th century when the area was known as “Bromwic” meaning a settlement in the broom. The open heathland in the area must have been covered in broom.

West Bromwich was first mentioned as Bromwic ('broom village') in the Domesday Book of 1086. It is believed that it may have originally been part of the Handsworth parish. A Benedictine priory existed in West Bromwich from the 12th century around which the settlement of Broomwich Heath grew.

In 1727, the town became a stop on the coaching road between London and Shrewsbury and the beginning of its growth dates from this time.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This title predates the Norman invasion in 1066 and brings with it the right for the purchaser to style him or herself, The Lord or Lady of West Bromwich.

“It’s very rare for a title of this antiquity to come on the market, and we are expecting interest, not only in the UK but from around the world, from those proud of their West Bromwich roots.”

The Lordship of the Manor of West Bromwich title will appear in Bond Wolfe’s next auction in Birmingham and online, on Thursday 14 September.