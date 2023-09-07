Warning: this article contains a graphic image of blood

A Nottinghamshire Police officer who sustained a 'horrific wound' to the head whilst arresting a suspect continued to pursue his attacker.

Pc Chris Duffy was hit on the back of the head with a weapon, leaving him with a seven-inch gash which exposed his skull.

The dog handler was called to a pub in Mansfield Woodhouse on Saturday 11 March 2023 after reports that the landlady was being threatened by a group of men.

Mason Perkins, 24, was dragged away from the pub by others in the group after threatening to burn it down.

Pc Duffy was left with a seven-inch gash to the back of the head after he was attacked whilst on duty. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Pc Duffy, his colleagues and a police dog searched the area for the offenders, and discovered a man hiding behind a car in a nearby driveway.

As the officers arrested the man, Perkins appeared behind them and asked if he could pass before attacking Pc Duffy with an unknown weapon.

The injured officer fell to the ground and called for help whilst Perkins continued to punch and kick him before fleeing the scene.

After receiving initial medical treatment, Pc Duffy joined officers in pursuing his attacker, eventually tracking him down.

When he was arrested and searched, the police found a large quantity of cannabis, cash and mobile phones on his person.

Perkins, of Moor Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with Intent, supplying Class B drugs and offering to supply Class A drugs at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (5 September).

Pc Duffy was forced to take a month of work to recover from the attack, which he described as "sneaky" and "cowardly".

"I'm back on duty doing the job I love"

He added: "In the end, we chased him down, we caught him, and he lost.

“I would like to thank my colleagues for all their support. The back of my head still hurts from the attack, but I am back on duty doing the job I love.”

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This officer’s bravery stands in stark contrast to the deplorable and cowardly actions of Mason Perkins.

“Other officers at the scene in Mansfield Woodhouse that night did a highly professional job to support their injured colleague and ensure two suspects were quickly arrested.

“I would also like to thank the team of detectives who carried out an exemplary investigation, quickly charging Perkins and building a strong case which has seen him put before the courts.

“Violence aimed at anyone, including our officers, will never be tolerated in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and we will always ensure those who commit such horrendous attacks are brought to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...