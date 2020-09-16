Covid 19 tests are now being processed at Jersey’s new on island laboratory, which is based at the areo club.

It comes four weeks after the new lab arrived on the island, and since then the equipment has been tested and validated.

Currently it takes one to two days for people to receive their results as they are processed off-island. However the laboratory will process around 2,000 tests each day on-island and can provide results within 12 hours.

The Government of Jersey says the new facility will allow the island to keep up with testing requirements, following the opening of the borders, and the move into Level 1 of the Safe Exit Framework.

Officials say that analysing the tests locally will significantly speed up the processing time and allow people arriving in Jersey to enjoy the island sooner.

During the past four weeks rigorous verification and validation checks have been undertaken to ensure that all tests processed meet the required standard of clinical quality. The laboratory will gradually increase processing volumes and the Government aims for the processing of tests for all arriving passengers to be completed on-Island within a month. States of Jersey

So far 170 tests from passengers have been processed locally.