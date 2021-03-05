Jersey’s pandemic roadmap: The dates you need to know

Almost all restrictions currently in place to manage the coronavirus pandemic in Jersey are due to be lifted by June.

The government has announced a new set of dates for the continued easing of restrictions, following the reopening of schools, shops and much of hospitality in recent weeks.

They are reserving the right to delay these changes if there is a significant uptick in cases of Covid-19 in the island.

A decision on the reopening of borders, including a new regional classification system, will be considered by government ministers next Tuesday and announced next week.

Here are the key dates...

Monday 15 March:

Indoors sport can resume, including gyms and swimming pools

Household gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed

Soft play for up to 10 children can resume

Singing and playing brass and woodwind instruments indoors in groups of up to 10 is allowed

Monday 12 April:

Hospitality venues can serve alcohol without a meal at tables

Outdoor gatherings will increase to 20 people max

Close contact indoor and outdoor sports can resume

Up to 40 spectators are allowed at outdoor sports

A partial return to working in workplaces will resume for those currently working from home

Monday 10 May:

Indoor gathering maximum size increased to 20

Saunas and jacuzzis reopen

Wedding parties and wakes of up to 40 people allowed

Indoor singing and brass/woodwind groups increased to 20, with an audience of up to 40

Physical distancing law ends, but guidance will continue

Working from home guidance ends

Monday 14 June:

Nightclubs, theatres, auditoriums and cinemas reopen

Live music permitted

Larger events can resume subject to a risk assessment

The roadmap news has been welcomed by those working in the wedding industry, with fresh certainty for couples making plans for already-delayed wedding ceremonies.

I think the girls are hoping that at the moment they can have 40 for the ceremony and only 10 for the reception so if it could be 40 and 40 a lot of them would be happy. Anna Trigg, Bridal shop owner

While border changes won’t be announced until next week, the prospect of some easing of restrictions is news travel agents are anticipating, with some already seeing an increase in interest from customers.