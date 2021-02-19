New hospitality guidance ahead of Jersey restaurants reopening

Jersey's government has published new hospitality guidance for islanders ahead of restrictions being lifted on Monday (22 February).

From next week, food and drink premises will be able to reopen, where they are able to maintain two metre distancing. Alcohol can only be served with a main meal - further alcoholic drinks cannot be ordered once the meal is finished.

Hotels will also be able to welcome guests for overnight stays.

When going out for a meal or an overnight stay, islanders should:

Keep their mask on at all times except for when eating or drinking, or when in their room if staying the night.

Provide their details for contact tracing purposes .

Use hand sanitiser on arrival and when leaving, in addition to washing hands thoroughly during the course of their visit and after using the bathroom.

Stay at the table for no longer than two and a half hours when eating a meal.

To keep everyone safe, business owners must ensure that:

Everyone is two meters from others sitting at adjacent tables or shielded from them by a robust screen.

Staff wear masks at all times; a mask should be changed every two hours.

Staff can access a PCR COVID-19 test every 8 weeks as part of the workforce testing programme.

All surfaces, including tables are regularly sanitised.

Staff and members of the public must not attend if they have Covid-19 symptoms - they must stay at home and get tested.

These mitigations are in place to keep islanders safe. It remains vital for all islanders to continue following public health guidelines to avoid not just individual risk but the risk of a significant increase in Covid numbers causing a stasis or reversal of our reconnection schedule. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health