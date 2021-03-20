Vaccination passports are 'key opportunity' for Jersey

Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister says the introduction of 'immunisation passports' could be key to the future of travel for islanders.

Senator Lyndon Farnham made the comments as he announced that Jersey's 'traffic light' system - which categorises countries and regions by their Covid-19 infection rates - would return in April, under plans to reopen the island's borders in the coming months.

He said a system of so-called 'vaccine passports' was currently being discussed as a matter of priority by both government ministers and members of the island's scientific advisory cell, STAC.

I very much hope, as I've said before, that the on-island restrictions will be significantly reduced by then so we can all return to some sort of normality this summer. There comes a stage where we have to accept Covid is here to stay and we have to build our lives around it. So yes, vaccination passports, immunisation passports I think will be a key opportunity. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Economic Development Minister

Senator Farnham also said he is hopeful a scheme can be pulled together in the six weeks before the island reopens to non-essential travel, saying technology currently being used by for passengers using British Airways could be adopted.

A vaccination passport would allow anyone who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel freely and without the need for a period of quarantine on arrival.

Earlier this week, the European Union announced plans to introduce a 'digital green certificate' scheme which would allow residents of all countries in the Schengen area to travel without restrictions.