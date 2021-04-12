Vaccine passports could be introduced in Jersey as early as mid-May, according to the island's Economic Development Minister.

It comes just five days after the government said it is actively working towards a system of certifying that arrivals are fully immunised.

Senator Lyndon Farnham also told ITV Channel TV, that he is not ruling out bringing forward the next stage of lifting lockdown.

The next phases of the roadmap see non-essential travel resume on 26 April, and spa facilities and bar service in pubs reopen from 10 May.

Senator Farnham says there is a chance these dates could be brought forward because case numbers are low and he does not want to continue imposing restrictions for 'longer than is necessary.'

With regard to vaccine passports, he added that the "team are making excellent progress" and he is keen to get moving with the rollout "sooner rather than later".