All of England to be added to Jersey's travel 'red list'

The whole of England will be added to Jersey's travel 'red list' from June 29, in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in the island.

Red classifications on Jersey's border control system last for at least two weeks and require all passengers to self isolate for at least ten days on arrival into Jersey, unless they have been fully vaccinated or are under the age of 18.

The whole of England will turn red on Tuesday 29 June. Credit: Government of Jersey

Scotland is already classed as 'red', while Wales and Northern Ireland will remain 'green'.

I understand the challenges that a Red classification for England may bring to many who were planning to travel to the Island over the coming weeks, but we must continue to assess the infection rates and take the necessary action to ensure Jersey remains a safe place to live and to visit. Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré

Amber classifications for the British Isles were removed on 15 June in order to make the system simpler, the government said.

Jersey's traffic light system explained:

Green areas: Arrivals must have a test on arrival, but do not have to isolate. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is below 50 cases per 100,000 people.

Red areas: Arrivals must self-isolate until they receive negative test results from a day 0, day 5 and day 10 test. Those who have been fully vaccinated only have to isolate until their first negative test result, and will take a second test on day eight. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is above 120 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

Green, Amber and Red classifications continue to apply for the rest of the world.

The changes follow an 'exponential rise' in coronavirus cases across England, coinciding with the prevalence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

Jersey has seen cases more than double in seven days, with 55 confirmed cases and 886 people isolating as of 17 June.

The island has been added to Guernsey's travel watchlist as a result of the increase, which means it will go into Category 3 should case numbers remain above 30 per 100,000 for seven consecutive days.

In the meantime, 49 more areas of the UK will turn 'red' on 22 June as scientists predict an increase in cases among younger people who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Passengers from 49 new areas highlighted red will face longer spells of isolation from 22 June. Credit: Government of Jersey

