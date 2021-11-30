Jersey Covid briefing: More testing at the border but masks not made mandatory

Jersey's Government has announced that there will be more testing at the border for those who have travelled outside the Common Travel Area in the last 10 days.

Those who are direct contacts of those who have contracted the Omicron variant will also have to isolate regardless of their vaccination status.

The Government has decided not to introduce mandatory mask wearing in shops, unlike Guernsey and the UK.

Here are the full details of the latest announcements:

Travelling

People arriving into the Bailiwick from Friday 3 December who have been outside the Common Travel Area in the previous 10 days will have to have a test and isolate until there is a negative result.

This includes people who are fully vaccinated.

They are also being encouraged to take lateral flow tests for 10 days after they arrive.

Passengers who have proof of a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours before they land will not need to have another test.

Any travellers who have been in any of the red list countries after Friday 12 November will need to have a PCR test immediately and another one five days later even if they have already had a negative PCR result.

Isolation rules

The government has said anybody who is in direct contact with a positive Omicron case will have to isolate and undergo enhanced testing for 10 days.

This is regardless of vaccination status or age.

It comes after the new variant was discovered in the UK.

I would like to reassure Islanders that we do not to date have any confirmed cases of Omicron in Jersey, and our sequencing of positive PCR test results continues to provide a good level of surveillance for variants in our Island. Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré

Masks

Masks will not become mandatory but will remain strongly recommended where it is difficult to physically distance from others.

Passengers on public transport over the age of 12 will still need to wear masks.

Lateral flow tests

People organising Christmas parties are being urged to check the Covid status of everyone attending using lateral flow tests beforehand.

Ministers also addressed Nativity and Christmas plays for younger islanders, urging lateral flow tests to be taken ahead of performances.

Islanders are also urged to have a lateral flow test before visiting vulnerable loved ones.

Digital Covid certificates

Islanders should be able to access digital certificates for proof of vaccination from 15 December.

This comes after the system had to be taken down just hours after it was launched due to a security breach.

Ministers hope to have the system up and running once again in the coming weeks, but islanders can still request QR codes ahead of travel from the Covid helpline.

Infection rates

The highest infection rates are in 40-49 and 10-19 age groups.

However, the lowest infection rates are in the 60+ group.

Average daily cases are 130 which is up from 52 at the beginning of the month.

The booster jab programme is also accelerating to help protect islanders this winter.