Run for Kezia raises £20,000 for mental health support in Jersey
A charity fun run, organised in memory of a Jersey teenager who took her own life, has raised a total of £20,000.
The friends of 14-year-old Kezia Mason organised a 2k, 5k and 10k race in St Helier in her memory.
Kezia was 14 when she died in March of this year.
The charity run took place on 10 September, with money raised going towards supporting other young people struggling with their mental health.
It was a popular event, with celebrities sending messages of support.
Announcing the final total raised in a post on social media, Kezia's friends described the support from islanders as 'amazing'.
The post read: "Not only did we get everyone talking about supporting good [mental health] in young people we raised valuable funds to support (how is yet to be determined). We cannot thank you enough!"
Following his sister's death, Kezia's older brother Ben set up a fundraising page in her memory and more than £100,000 has been raised so far.
All funds raised from the run will be added to this amount.
Ben wants the money to help young islanders with their mental health and wants them to decide how it should be spent.
Around one in four people will experience a mental health problem each year, according to the charity Mind.
If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help.
JERSEY
Jersey Samaritans call on 116 123
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service call on 01534 445030
Youth Enquiry Service on 01534 280530
LGBTQ Youth Project on 07797 730102
Mind Jersey on 0800 733 59404
My Time 4 Young Carers on 01534 280530
LINC Mental Health and Wellbeing, including Jersey's Listening Lounge - on 01534 734443
NSPCC on 01534 760800
The Bridge: parenting support services on 01534 449495
Brighter Futures on 01534 449152
Community Bereavement Services on 01534 285144
Many secondary schools and Highlands College offer counselling too.
GUERNSEY
Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959
Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123
The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561
Healthy Minds on 01481 227744/healthyminds@gov.gg
Psychological Therapies Team on 01481 225241 ext: 24268 or email PTT@gov.gg
The Recovery and Wellbeing Service on 01481 707727
OTHER SUPPORT
CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) on 0800 58 58 58
childline.org.uk on 0800 1111
You can find more mental health and wellbeing support in the Channel Islands here.