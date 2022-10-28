Run for Kezia raises £20,000 for mental health support in Jersey

A charity fun run, organised in memory of a Jersey teenager who took her own life, has raised a total of £20,000.

The friends of 14-year-old Kezia Mason organised a 2k, 5k and 10k race in St Helier in her memory.

Kezia was 14 when she died in March of this year.

The charity run took place on 10 September, with money raised going towards supporting other young people struggling with their mental health.

It was a popular event, with celebrities sending messages of support.

Announcing the final total raised in a post on social media, Kezia's friends described the support from islanders as 'amazing'.

The post read: "Not only did we get everyone talking about supporting good [mental health] in young people we raised valuable funds to support (how is yet to be determined). We cannot thank you enough!"

Following his sister's death, Kezia's older brother Ben set up a fundraising page in her memory and more than £100,000 has been raised so far.

All funds raised from the run will be added to this amount.

Ben wants the money to help young islanders with their mental health and wants them to decide how it should be spent.

Around one in four people will experience a mental health problem each year, according to the charity Mind.

If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help.

JERSEY

Many secondary schools and Highlands College offer counselling too.

GUERNSEY

Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959

Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123

The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561

Healthy Minds on 01481 227744/healthyminds@gov.gg

Psychological Therapies Team on 01481 225241 ext: 24268 or email PTT@gov.gg

The Recovery and Wellbeing Service on 01481 707727

OTHER SUPPORT

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) on 0800 58 58 58

childline.org.uk on 0800 1111

You can find more mental health and wellbeing support in the Channel Islands here.