Broadcaster Jon Snow has pulled out as one of the major speakers at this year's Guernsey Literary Festival.

The former Channel 4 News presenter was due to speak about his recently published book - 'The State of Us: The Good News and the Bad News about our Society'.

However he has had to cancel his talk due to health reasons.

Festival director Claire Allen says: "We are so disappointed that Jon isn’t able to come – ticket sales had already shown how popular his talk would have been – but we fully understand and have sent him our very best wishes."

The festival, which is running from 2 to 14 May, includes more than 65 events with international speakers and writers covering a range of subjects.

All ticket holders to Jon Snow's cancelled talk will be notified and refunded.