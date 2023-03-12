Broadcaster Jon Snow pulls out of Guernsey Literary Festival due to health concerns
Broadcaster Jon Snow has pulled out as one of the major speakers at this year's Guernsey Literary Festival.
The former Channel 4 News presenter was due to speak about his recently published book - 'The State of Us: The Good News and the Bad News about our Society'.
However he has had to cancel his talk due to health reasons.
Festival director Claire Allen says: "We are so disappointed that Jon isn’t able to come – ticket sales had already shown how popular his talk would have been – but we fully understand and have sent him our very best wishes."
The festival, which is running from 2 to 14 May, includes more than 65 events with international speakers and writers covering a range of subjects.
All ticket holders to Jon Snow's cancelled talk will be notified and refunded.