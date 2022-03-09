The Government is prioritising "paperwork over people" in its response to the Ukraine refugee crisis, a charity boss has told MPs.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, urged ministers to urgently waive visa applications for people fleeing war-torn Ukraine in what he described as the "worst refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War".

The criticism comes as yet more charities across the North West send more aid for refugees in Ukraine and in Poland.

When the call went out for aid the community in Fylde answered immediately as they have across the region.

Around 50 volunteers at Fylde Aid for Ukraine worked tirelessly to collect, sort and pack the donations in a remarkable show of community spirit.

Twenty pallets of essentials, including nappies, sleeping bags and toiletries were loaded on to the vehicle, with around 15,000 items were donated by local people.

Aid from the Fylde coast set for the Polish border

On Tuesday 8 March, UK Med, an aid charity based in Manchester, assembled a group of medics - used to working in conflict zones ready to set up a field hospital there.

Professor Tony Redmond, the founder and chair of UK Med, said: "It's desperately needed. The scale of the problem means facilities are very quickly overwhelmed.

"They need all the support so what think of as everyday care additional probs injuries from war and migrating over many miles."