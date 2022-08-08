Just five days after lifting the Euros with the Lionesses Jill Scott was “back to reality and loving it” working at her coffee shop in Manchester.

The England midfielder tweeted: "Back to reality and I love it! Shift done at Boxx2boxx coffee shop.

"Thanks to everyone that came to say hello! Your support is really appreciated."

The Manchester City star was pictured holding a dustpan and brush behind the counter. Scott even took her medal with her and let young fans hold it as she took pictures with them.

Her coffee shops is called Boxx2Boxx. The name is inspired by box-to-box midfielders - all-round players who are skilled at both attacking and defending.

Scott co-owns the shop with her partner Shelly. It opened last year and has welcomed some famous footballers from the North West.

Scott made her England debut back in 2006 and has made 161 appearances for the Lionesses in total.

Scott has played in nine major tournaments for the Lionesses. Credit: PA Images

Over the years, the midfielder had come close to major tournament silverware on a number of occasions reaching the Euros final in 2009 and the World Cup semi-final in 2019.

On 31 July Scott’s experience helped the Lionesses win the European Championships, beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley.

