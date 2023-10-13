Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore went along to Tommy Fury and KSI's pre-fight press conference.

Boxer Tommy Fury says he can concentrate on his wedding after he has won his fight against KSI in Manchester at the weekend.

The former Love Island star faces YouTuber KSI in an influencer boxing event at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 14 October.

The bout is the latest in the Misfits series, a crossover boxing event where social media stars, musicians and celebrities face-off in the ring.

Tommy Fury wore a Manchester United shirt with the name of his daughter on the back dedicating his fight against KSI to her. Credit: ITV News

The fight is estimated to have sold more than two million pay per view buys, which would place it in the top five highest of all time in boxing.

For Fury is it a homecoming, he took on his first ever fight, at Manchester's AO Arena, in 2018, and since then, he says, his life has changed beyond all recognition.

"It means a lot to be back here," he said. "Behind me here is where I did my weigh in for my first ever professional fight and obviously on Saturday I'll be boxing again where I had my first ever fight, way back in 2018.

"It's not too far from where I used to get the bus to the gym when I was a little lad.

"It is a reality check, it's amazing and I am very happy with what I've achieved in my career so far.

"It means a lot to me at the age of 24, I'm coming back, I sold out an arena, I'm headlining, this is my show in my home town, I'm going to put on a show for everybody in Manchester."

Tommy, who is set to be married to social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague says she does not enjoy watching him box, but "tolerates it because she knows that's what makes me happy."

The couple have an eight-month-old daughter, Bambi, who Fury has dedicated his fights to.

"She is amazing, best thing going on in my life, that's the reason why I'm here.

"These fights are financially amazing but I'm not interested in money anymore, I live a very simple life, like to go and have a bit of food out every now and again, but all these fights I'm making sure she has a great life.

"We don't know when the wedding is, but once I get through Saturday night and get a good win, I'll think about the wedding.

"I did ask the question, it was a bit late, I had to pull my finger out but I got it out eventually and I can't wait, all good times ahead."

Tommy's dad, John Fury said: "He's a great kid, he works hard and I can't ask no more of him. I'm so proud of him.

"He's a professional athlete, I'm expecting him to do big things, he's a world-class operator.

"It's fun and games here, let's not make it any different from what it is. He's not fighting for a British title. This is a Misfits content.

"KSI is a relative novice but fair play to him, he wants to get in the ring with Tommy, bring it on."

The pair faced off ahead of their fight on Saturday 14 October Credit: ITV News

KSI, who has a combined 40 million YouTube subscribers on his channels, says that he moved into boxing to prove himself.

"I know what I've gone through and he hasn't done what I've done," he said.

"He's a traditional boxer and is going to do traditional things and I'm just going to blast right through that.

"I didn't have any combat experience when I was younger, I think I got into one fight as a kid.

"I've been boxing for three or four years and I want to show the world that if you work hard and believe in yourself, you can literally do anything.

"I keep showing it and that is my legacy. I feel there are a lot of kids and young adults that don't believe in themselves."

Two-time world heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora appeared to clash with security shortly after Fury and KSI stepped into the cage.

Social media star Logan Paul was left with a cut on his face after coming to blows with mixed martial artist Dillon Danis during their confrontation.

Paul appeared to throw a bottle at Danis, who responded by throwing a microphone straight into Paul's face.

The pair had to be separated by security ahead of their co-main event bout.