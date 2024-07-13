Police have confirmed a body found during the search for a teenager who went missing while jumping waves is that of Daniel Halliday.

The 14-year-old disappeared on Sunday 30 June after going into the water at Crosby beach in Merseyside.

He had been jumping waves on the beach with his older brother when a large wave is believed to have taken them off their feet.

Although Daniel's brother tried to save him, he was not able to reach him, and Daniel disappeared.

It prompted a huge emergency response and on Monday 1 July, the coastguard confirmed the search has been stood down after 15 hours.

A body was later found by the Coastguard on the evening of 8 July in the River Mersey in New Brighton, and following extensive forensic examinations by Merseyside Police, it has been formally identified as Daniel.

Daniel's family released a statement on Monday 2 July saying: "Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us. Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother who tried to save him but the current was too strong.

"Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson. The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you."

Merseyside Police say officers are supporting Daniel's family at this difficult time.

His death is being treated as not suspicious and the case was referred to the coroner’s office.