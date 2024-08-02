Play Brightcove video

John Duffy's widow Angela has been speaking to Granada Reports' sports correspondent Mike Hall about the "cruelest of diseases".

A special evening with rugby legends is set to take place in memory of loving father-of-two and coach who died of Motor Neurone Disease.

John Duffy, who coached at amateur club Wigan St Cuthberts, died in January 2023 at the age of 58 after he was diagnosed with the condition which affects the brain and nerves

Organised with the help of his wife, Angela, the proceeds of An Evening with Wigan Warriors Legends with go to the MND Association.

The event will take place at Wigan Warriors' stadium. Credit: PA Images

"He started with slurring his speech, then his arms started twitching", Angela explains.

"He was diagnosed a month after he went to the doctors. It was devastating. It's the cruelest of diseases to watch your loved ones deteriorate."

Headlining the night is England Head Coach Shaun Wane, a childhood friend of John who has helped organise the fundraiser.

"Shaun is a fantastic family friend", says Angela. "We've known him for a long time. He went to school with John, grew up with John and played on the same teams as him."

The pair hope to build on the incredible work of the late Rob Burrow in raising awareness and money for research into the disease.

"It's hit rugby league hard this disease", said Shaun.

"And you look at the support Rob had and I'm very passionate that Angela gets the same help."

What is Motor Neurone Disease?

It is a life-shortening neurological disease which affects the nerves that control movement, so muscles no longer work, according to the MND Association.

The charity says these nerves – motor neurones – control muscle activity such as walking, speaking and swallowing.

But as they are attacked, the brain’s messages gradually stop reaching muscles, leading to weakness and wasting, followed by breathing difficulties.

The MND Association says some people also experience changes to their thinking and behaviour.

Rugby legends Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow died of Motor Neurone Disease. Credit: PA Images

What are the early signs of MND?

The NHS says MND symptoms occur gradually so may not be obvious at first.

Early symptoms include weakness in ankles or legs, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing food, a weak grip, muscle cramps and twitches and weight loss.

Is there a cure for Motor Neurone Disease?

There is no cure for MND and the disease will progress over time, according to the MND Association.

How long people live with the condition varies, but some survive for years, and even decades.

MND can be treated with occupational therapy, physiotherapy, a medicine called riluzole and medication to relieve muscle stiffness and help with saliva problems, the NHS said.

Rugby league legends like Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow are among several players who have died of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in recent years.

"I know John Duffy wasn't probably as well known as Robbie but his illness hurt as many people", added Shaun.

Speaking ahead of the event, Angela said although her husband had died from the "cruelest of diseases", he would "be there in spirit."

An Evening with Wigan Warriors Legends will take place at DW stadium on Saturday 3 August and tickets can be bought online.

