Hundreds have gathered for the funeral of a man who died after being hit by a police car in Peacehaven, East Sussex.

Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, was hit by a marked vehicle at around 11.10pm on Saturday, April 30, near the junction of Dorothy Avenue on the A259 South Coast Road.

He was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash.

Arthur's family laid flowers at the scene of the crash before the funeral procession which travelled along the South Coast Road ahead of the service at The Downs Crematorium on Saturday, June 18.

Flowers were laid at the scene following the crash in April. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, Arthur's family said: "Arthur sadly leaves behind his loving Father, Dr Jens Hölscher, and beloved brothers, Karl and Volker.

"Arthur was a big part of many people's lives, and his untimely death has had a massive impact on our community.

"Arthur had friends in so many places and will be sadly missed forever and always."

His family met with representatives from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in May, after the organisation confirmed a Sussex police constable is under criminal investigation in connection with the incident.

The IOPC will investigate whether the unnamed officer involved should be prosecuted.