Crews have been working through the night to tackle a fire involving 40 tonnes of household waste near Lymington.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Milford Road in Pennington last night.

Residents were asked to close their windows and doors due to the smoke in the area.

The fire is now out after crews from Lymington, New Milton, Beaulieu, Romsey and Ringwood spent hours damping down.