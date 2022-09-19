Thousands of people have been travelling to London from the south, to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Although passengers have been advised to expect extremely busy services throughout the day, train stations and roads have been particularly quiet in the early hours of this Bank Holiday Monday.

It comes as all train lines between London Paddington and Reading are currently blocked because of damage to overhead line equipment.

Delays are expected to last until 10am and passengers travelling from London to Windsor are being encouraged to travel via London Waterloo to Windsor & Eton Riverside.

Only a few passengers have been leaving Reading train station this morning. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Meanwhile, public transport will pause for a while to ensure workers can watch today's service.

There will be restrictions to train and bus timetables during the state funeral to allow everyone the opportunity to watch this moment of history on television.

As far as car journeys going into Windsor are concerned, people should also expect a long a busy journey with car parks to fill up at at a very early part of the day.

A number of roads, as well as town centre car parks and on-street parking areas will be closed or suspended.

Play Brightcove video

Watch commuters at Reading train station speaking to ITV News Meridian.

It's been a similar picture at Brighton train station this morning, as people travel to London to pay their respects to Britain's longest serving monarch.

Southern Trains will be running a full Monday service, not a Saturday timetable that is usually in place on a bank holiday.

However, Thameslink, which runs services from Brighton to London expects stations to be extremely busy today.

Passengers are warned that queuing systems will be in place in some locations.

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian speaks to passengers at Brighton train station.

Although roads and train stations are quiet this morning, Network Rail, Transport for London and Rail Delivery Group are urging people to check real-time travel information.

Roads and public transport in and around central London are expected to be very busy later this morning.

Some bus services will be diverted or will stop short of their destination, and some may be running a reduced service.

They said, with London Underground and rail services the best way to get around central London.