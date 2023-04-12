Police investigating dog attack release CCTV in bid to identify men

Police investigating a dog attack have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

Officers say a man suffered an injury to his arm in South Street in Lancing, West Sussex.

The incident took place on Thursday 2 March, 2023.

It is not known how badly the victim's injuries were.

Anyone who recognises the men pictured is urged to contact police.

Posting on social media a Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We’re keen to speak to them after a man was attacked by a dog in South Street, Lancing, on 2 March, causing an arm injury."Contact us if you can help, quoting reference 47230039911."