Amanda Staveley tells ITV Tyne Tees she's 'committed' to NUFC takeover deal

Amanda Staveley, the businesswoman hoping to buy Newcastle United, has told ITV Tyne Tees she remains committed to the deal, despite ongoing arbitration with the Premier League.

Owner Mike Ashley is in dispute with the League over the sale of the club, to Staveley's PCP Capital Partners and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). A deal was agreed 15 months ago but collapsed last summer when the buying parties failed to get Premier League approval.

The PIF Chair, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman blamed the EPL in the past and it was revealed he reached out to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to try and get the deal through.

Both Mike Ashley and Amanda Staveley are urging the Premier League to conduct the ongoing legal process in public.

I'm frustrated and saddened, this is an investment post-Covid, post-Brexit that is going into Newcastle and the North of England and I think it's really important. Amanda Staveley

A spokesperson from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport says it is the Premier League's decision as to whether this can happen.

The independent fan-led review of football governance is ongoing and continues to gather views from all corners of the football community on the ownership, governance, regulation and finance of football. As the governing body in this instance, it is up to the Premier League to come to a conclusion as quickly as possible and with due regard to transparency. A DCMS spokesperson

The Premier League has declined to comment.

Analysis by Chris Conway

After 15 months, it was great to finally get to meet Amanda Staveley (albeit virtually). She was engaging, charming and very passionate about Newcastle United. She was also incredibly passionate about the impact her deal could have on the wider North East.

Make no mistake, this is not just a deal to buy a football club - it is also a deal that will have far wider implications for the North East and its economy too. From speaking to her, you sense that Amanda Staveley gets it and gets Newcastle. She certainly talks a good game.

The problem is that with each month that goes by, it feels it will be harder to get the deal over the line. Mike Ashley is a willing seller. Amanda Staveley is a willing buyer and is adamant she has assembled the right business minds to make the takeover a success. But the deal remains stuck in legal limbo. When will fans finally get the takeover they've waited more than a decade for?

That remains the £340 million pound question.

Newcastle United's players returned for pre-season training this week with the answer as to the future ownership of the Magpies still uncertain.